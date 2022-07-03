Mahle (3-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

With that, Mahle is now 0-5 at Great American Ball Park this season compared to 3-2 on the road. While Saturday's outing wasn't horrible, he did himself no favors with the four walks. Mahle entered Saturday's game with a 2.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his previous six starts, so he's been pitching well overall, but he's difficult to trust at home against the game's better lineups.