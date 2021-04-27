Mahle allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings but didn't factor into the decision in the Reds' extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Mahle had another solid outing with nothing to show for it in the end after Amir Garrett allowed the Dodgers to tie the game up in the seventh with a two-run homer by Corey Seager. Mahle's only scoring blemish on the evening was allowing a RBI single to Gavin Lux in the fourth. The 26-year-old has opened up the 2021 campaign by allowing two runs or less in all five starts while posting a 1.40 ERA and a 36:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings. He'll look to continue his solid run at home against the Cubs on Sunday.