Mahle is dealing with a sore left hamstring but hopes to make his next start Wednesday in Milwaukee, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mahle apparently suffered the injury on his final pitch Friday against the Cardinals. That means he can't blame the injury for his poor numbers over his last three outings, where he's allowed 17 runs (13 earned) over 13.2 innings. His status should become clearer over the next few days.