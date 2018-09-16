Mahle experienced shoulder tenderness following his Sept. 9 start against the Padres and faces an uncertain return timeline, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reliever Michael Lorenzen will fill Mahle's spot in the rotation for at least Tuesday's game in Milwaukee and could garner additional starts if he impresses in the transition from the bullpen. Interim manager Jim Riggleman said that Mahle, meanwhile, is working with team trainers with the hope of being able to pitch again in 2018. The start against San Diego has been Mahle's only appearance since rejoining the big club when rosters expanded earlier this month. Mahle has covered 112 innings in total for the Reds this season, logging a 4.98 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 8.8 K/9.