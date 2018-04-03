Mahle was fantastic against the Cubs on Monday, shutting them out over six innings while striking out seven, allowing two walks and one hit. "I located my fastball really well," Mahle said to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "The slider and changeup came later -- maybe the last couple innings. For the most part, I was able to take over the game, kind of, with my fastball."

The hit was a triple off the bat of Javier Baez that was tough but arguably catchable. Mahle worked the corners well and got the benefit of a few calls, but showed the poise he had demonstrated throughout the minors. The Reds need more outings like this from their young starters if they hope to emerge from the seemingly perpetual rebuilding cycle.