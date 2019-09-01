Mahle was recalled from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Cardinals.

Mahle will enter the rotation as a temporary sixth starter as a result of the Reds and Cardinals playing their second doubleheader in as many days. The right-hander has missed most of the second half with a hamstring injury but returned to action for three minor-league starts in August, building up to five innings in his final outing with Louisville.

