Reds' Tyler Mahle: Chased after 1.2 innings
Mahle (7-9) lasted just 1.2 innings Thursday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks in the 10-4 loss to Washington. He struck out just one batter and took the loss.
Mahle threw a perfect first inning before getting torched for all six earned runs in the second. The 23-year-old rookie has been dreadful as of late, allowing 22 runs (20 earned) across just 10.2 innings in his last four starts. His rough stretch has raised his season ERA from 3.66 to an unsightly 4.95. He'll look to turn things around with a better matchup against the Mets on Tuesday.
