Mahle and the Reds won't face Cleveland on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two sides will make up the game Aug. 9. Mahle, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday, may just be pushed back a day in the Reds' pitching schedule as a result of the postponed. If that's the case, he would tentatively line up for a two-start week, with turns coming Monday in Pittsburgh and next Saturday in Colorado.