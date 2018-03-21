Reds' Tyler Mahle: Closer to locking down spot
Mahle went five innings Tuesday night against the Padres, holding them to two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out six, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I try not to think about it too much," Mahle said of waiting to see if he won a roster spot. "They're going to decide whatever they want. For myself, I like to go out and have good outings. It makes my life a lot easier and me a lot happier. I'm not too worried about what they're going to decide."
Injuries to Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan have opened the door for Mahle to try to win a starting job, and Mahle has marched right through. He has a 2.75 ERA with a 15:3 KBB over 19.2 innings so far this spring.
