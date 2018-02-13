Reds' Tyler Mahle: Could earn spot in rotation
Mahle is expected to contend for the fifth spot in Cincinnati's rotation during spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mahle had a solid major-league debut last season, as he started four games and pitched 20 innings, over which he logged a 2.70 ERA. However, his lack of control (11 walks) contributed to a 1.50 WHIP. Fortunately, due to his performance in the minors, there's reason to believe that figure could fall. Between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, Mahle pitched 24 games (144.1 innings) in 2017 and pieced together a 0.96 WHIP.
