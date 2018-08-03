Mahle could lose his rotation spot soon, MLB.com's Kyle Melnick speculates. The Reds are using a six-man rotation right now and want to discontinue that, and Mahle is going through a really awful stretch.

Because the Reds didn't trade Matt Harvey by Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, there remain six starters. But with Mahle struggling so much, he's changed where he's pitching on the mound, and that experiment didn't work. He might be better served trying to fix whatever's wrong down in Triple-A.