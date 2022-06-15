Mahle allowed just three hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts in nine shutout innings, but he took a no-decision Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Mahle pitched one of the best games of his career, but the Reds' offense couldn't scrape together a run until the 10th inning. He's recorded double-digit strikeouts in his last two starts, and he's turned in quality starts in six of his last seven outings. The right-hander's excellent game Tuesday dropped his ERA from 5.07 to 4.46 with a 1.23 WHIP and 86:30 K:BB through 74.2 innings overall. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat performance in his next start, which is projected to be a home start versus the Dodgers next week, but Mahle has been in excellent form over the last month-plus.