Mahle (6-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win over Colorado on Friday.

The right-hander cruised through five innings before allowing all four runs in the sixth. A wild pitch and a three-run home run by Ryan McMahon accounted for the damage against Mahle. The 26-year-old has given up just six runs in his last 23.1 innings across four starts, all wins. For the year, he's posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB across 68.1 innings. He lines up for a road start versus Milwaukee next week.