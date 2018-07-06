Mahle (7-6) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Friday afternoon.

The strikeouts came crashing back down after his 12-K outing against Milwaukee last weekend, but Mahle was effective nonetheless. He threw 70 of his 102 pitches for strikes and gave up just one extra-base hit. The 23-year-old has been much better at limiting the long ball recently, allowing just three homers over his last eight starts after serving up 13 in his first 10 outings this season. He will look to close out the first half on a high note next week in Cleveland.