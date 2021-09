Mahle (13-6) allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Washington.

Mahle rolled through four shutout frames before Carter Kieboom scored on an error in the fifth. The 26-year-old righty has allowed three or fewer runs in four straight outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.54. He also owns a 204:62 K:BB through 175.2 frames. Mahle is projected to take the mound in Pittsburgh next weekend.