Reds' Tyler Mahle: Earns win Sunday
Mahle (2-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven across 6.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Twins.
Mahle relied on what has become a common formula for him -- strikeouts and flyball outs. That has resulted in his current 1.89 HR/9, however, he escaped Sunday's start without surrendering a home run for the second time in his six outings this season. Half of his home runs allowed have been solo shots so his ERA hasn't been inflated as much as possible, but he will have to decrease the 39 percent hard hit rate he has allowed to remain a viable starting option in shallower mixed-league formats.
