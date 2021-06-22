Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Twins after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander tossed an inefficient 93 pitches (56 strikes) before getting the hook, which came back to bite the Reds when the game went to 12 innings. Mahle still struck out at least six batters for the fifth straight outing, and he'll carry a 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 98:26 K:BB through 78.1 innings into his next start.