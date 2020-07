Mahle will most likely replace Anthony DeSclafani (teres major strain) in the Reds' rotation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

DeSclafani insists that he will only miss one start, but there is now an opening in the rotation for Mahle to begin the season. He lines up for a home start against the Cubs on Tuesday. If DeSclafani ends up needing more time, Mahle would get a second start next week at Detroit with the Reds playing seven games.