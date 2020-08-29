Mahle (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits -- both home runs -- over 6.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Friday. He struck out 11 and walked two.

After allowing solo homers to Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning, Mahle was dominant the rest of the way, touching 97 mph with his fastball and flashing a nasty splitter. In total, Mahle racked up 20 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes on 106 pitches. The right-hander has bounced between the rotation and bullpen early on this season, but it's difficult to see him moving back to relief anytime soon with the way he's pitching (3.91 ERA, 32:10 K:BB), especially considering the Reds have a couple doubleheaders in the next week. A home matchup against the Cardinals is next on the docket.