Mahle (7-2) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 to earn the win Wednesday over Milwaukee.

Mahle nearly ended up with a no-decision, but Cincinnati took the lead in the top of the seventh before Brad Brach was brought in to relieve the right-hander. Wednesday was Mahle's fifth consecutive win, and it's the first time this year he's racked up double-digit strikeouts. The 26-year-old has a 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 90:23 K:BB across 74.1 innings. He's projected for a road start in Minnesota next week.