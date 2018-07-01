Reds' Tyler Mahle: Fans career-high 12 in no-decision
Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out a career-high 12.
The right-hander threw 76 of 113 pitches for strikes while generating a massive 27 swinging strikes, but Mahle was still in line for the loss before the Reds exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning. He'll carry a 3.83 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Takes no-decision Monday•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Strikes out eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Stifling in fifth win Wednesday•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Gets fourth win of season•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Shaky control in Saturday's no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...