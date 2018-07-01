Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out a career-high 12.

The right-hander threw 76 of 113 pitches for strikes while generating a massive 27 swinging strikes, but Mahle was still in line for the loss before the Reds exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning. He'll carry a 3.83 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Cubs.