Mahle allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in six innings Monday, striking out eight batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to Milwaukee.

Keston Hiura's solo homer in the fifth inning was the only run Mahle allowed through six frames. Then, Lorenzo Cain drilled a solo shot to start the seventh before Mahle allowed a single to Eric Thames, ending his outing. The 24-year-old righty owns a 4.36 ERA with a solid 92:22 K:BB. He'll face Cleveland at home Sunday.