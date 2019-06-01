Mahle (2-5) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings against the Nationals on Friday.

Mahle's offense supplied him with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and it was all he needed to come away with the win. He surrendered one run in the second, one in the fourth and another in the fifth prior to departing with a 9-3 lead. The 24-year-old right-hander desperately needed a solid outing following a start in which he yielded six runs over five innings, and he got one. Mahle owns a 4.26 ERA with 67 punchouts across 61.1 innings this season.