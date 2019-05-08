Mahle (0-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight as the Reds were downed 2-0 by the A's.

The right-hander was sharp in delivering his second quality start of the season, but unfortunately Mike Fiers was busy throwing a no-hitter for Oakland. Mahle's winless record belies a solid 3.69 ERA and 41:8 K:BB through 39 innings, and he'll look for more run support in his next outing Sunday in San Francisco.