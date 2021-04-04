Mahle (1-0) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday. He struck out nine.

Shortstop Paul DeJong was the thorn in Mahle's side, taking the right-hander yard on two occasions. Mahle was dominant otherwise with nine swinging strikes and 21 called strikes among 84 total pitches. He helped the team to its first win of 2021 and the schedule projects favorably for him in the immediate future with road matchups in Arizona and San Francisco next on the docket.