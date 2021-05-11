Mahle (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings Monday against the Pirates.

Mahle didn't have his best command in this one, and while he did allow plenty of traffic due to walks, he was able to limit the damage to just one run. Following an offensive explosion by Cincinnati in the fourth, Mahle would exit the contest with a comfortable 8-1 lead. Monday's outing was a welcome sight for the right-hander, who was coming off an ugly start against the Cubs in which he was tagged for six runs (three homers) in five innings of work. Mahle owns a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP to go with a 48:15 K:BB across 36 frames in 2021.