Mahle allowed two runs on one hit and three walks over five innings in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Mahle had lost his previous four starts and was in line to make it five before the Reds' offense took over in the sixth inning. The only damage against him was Michael Perez's two-run shot in the second inning. Mahle needed 106 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five frames. He'll carry a 6.46 ERA into a rematch in Pittsburgh next week.