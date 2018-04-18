Mahle (1-3) took the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings while striking out six.

The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Eric Thames in the third inning, and those proved to be the only runs in the game. Mahle's command wasn't quite there Wednesday, as his four walks were more than in his first three starts of the season combined, but he still has a strong 8.6 K/9 through 21 innings. The rookie will take a 5.14 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Braves.