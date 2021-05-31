Mahle (4-2) allowed a hit and one walk over five shutout frames Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Cubs.

Mahle started the game with four perfect frames before issuing a walk and a single to begin the fifth. He escaped that jam by striking out the last three batters he faced in the contest. Despite ever being in much danger, he needed 98 pitches to get through five innings. The 6-foot-3 righty has thrown 10.1 shutout innings in his last two starts to lower his season ERA to 3.42. Mahle is lined up to take the mound in St. Louis next weekend.