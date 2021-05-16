Mahle allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four across seven innings in the win over the Rockies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Mahle made his longest start of the season, making it through seven frames. He allowed a two-run home run to Ryan McMahon in the first inning, but settled in two pitch six scoreless innings. The 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 43 innings. He carries a 10.9 K/9, best amongst Reds' starters. His next start is Thursday against San Francisco.