Reds' Tyler Mahle: Five scoreless innings Thursday
Mahle threw five shutout innings Thursday against the Indians, allowing two hits without striking out or walking anyone, drawing praise from manager Bryan Price afterward, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince reports. "He was sensational," Price said. "I don't think he could have done any better."
Mahle is getting a really good chance of winning a rotation spot, at least on merit from his performance last year and this spring. Working against him is his lack of extensive experience and that he has options remaining. But he and Sal Romano have done the most to win a rotation spot, with at least two openings present thanks to Anthony DeSclafani's oblique injury.
