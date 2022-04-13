Mahle was charged with four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Mahle got the win in Atlanta on Opening Day, but his issues at Great American Ball Park continue. This time it was mostly bad luck -- Mahle struck out Oscar Mercado to begin the third inning, but the pitch got by Tyler Stephenson and Mercado reached base. Mahle committed a fielding error shortly thereafter and then Jose Ramirez drove in two on a triple after Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham collided in the outfield. Mahle needs to put this one behind him in a hurry as a matchup with the mighty Dodgers in Los Angeles looms this weekend.