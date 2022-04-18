Mahle (1-1) was handed the loss during Saturday's 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Mahle started strong by facing 10 batters total through the first three innings, but Los Angeles got to him in the fourth with seven runs and eight baserunners before he was pulled. It was a disastrous third start for the 28-year-old, who performed well in his first two starts, though he's now failed to make it past five innings in any appearance. He's currently slated to take the mound against the Cardinals on Saturday for his next start.