Mahle allowed two hits and two walks while striking out nine across 6.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's loss to Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Mahle cruised through the Diamondbacks lineup, allowing no extra-base hits in his scoreless effort. He also racked up 22 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches to back up his impressive nine-strikeout outing. It was also encouraging to see Mahle work deep into the game, as he managed to complete no more than five innings in any of his first three starts of the season despite showcasing the ability to prevent runs and rack up strikeouts. Mahle has maintained a 1.74 ERA and 31:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings to begin the campaign and will draw his next start in a tough matchup Monday at the Dodgers.