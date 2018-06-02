Reds' Tyler Mahle: Gets fourth win of season
Mahle (4-6) got the win against the Padres on Friday, scattering five hits and giving up no earned runs over five innings, striking out five and walking two in a 7-2 victory for the Reds.
Mahle had been hit with four earned runs in each of his last three starts prior to this one, but the right-hander was able to bag his fourth win of the season with this strong effort against the Padres. He's managed a respectable 61 strikeouts in his 63.2 innings, and he's scattered a few lockdown outings like this one through his 12 starts this season. However, he's also had a few clunkers that have contributed to a 4.38 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP that have limited his ability to establish himself as a consistently trustworthy fantasy option.
