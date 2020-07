Mahle is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Wade Miley (groin) landing on the injured list, Mahle will stick in the big-league rotation for at least one more turn. The right-hander held his own during a start against the Cubs earlier in the week, allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters in four innings.