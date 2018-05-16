Mahle (3-5) allowed four runs on seven hits in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday, striking out two and walking one in 3.1 innings.

Mahle had his shortest outing of the season on Tuesday. He blanked the Giants through three, but then gave up a solo shot to Brandon Belt, followed by three consecutive singles to load the bases. After striking out Kelby Tomlinson, Mahle then allowed a base hit to pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to tie up the game and end his night. The right-hander has now given up 10 home runs on the season, but still sports excellent strikeout numbers to the tune of 46 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. Mahle is in line to face the Cubs at home in his next start.