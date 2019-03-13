Mahle threw three shutout innings against the Cubs on Tuesday night in a split-squad win, striking out five while allowing two hits and no walks. He's a candidate to pitch in place of Alex Wood to begin the season if Wood's back injury puts him on the IL, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mahle now has pitched six shutout innings to begin spring training, striking out 11 while walking two and allowing five hits. Reds manager David Bell stopped short of endorsing Mahle for Wood's spot. "I think Tyler is part of that discussion, for sure. It has not been determined, and Alex's readiness for the season hasn't been determined, but we do need to start planning for multiple scenarios," Bell said. "Tyler is right there anyway. He's doing everything he can. He's going to be an option certainly for helping us, whether it's the beginning of the season or shortly thereafter. He's definitely part of that picture."