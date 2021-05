Mahle allowed six runs on nine hits over five innings in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

In a game where the Cubs and Reds combined for 10 home runs, Mahle allowed three of them, including a pair of solo shots to Kris Bryant. It was the first time he's allowed more than two runs in any outing this season. His ERA jumped to3.23 alongside a 41:11 K:BB. Mahle is expected to start in Cleveland next weekend.