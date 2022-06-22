Mahle (2-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers after surrendering four runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

Considering he allowed a season-high 12 hits, Mahle did well to limit Los Angeles to four runs and keep Cincinnati within striking distance. The right-hander's streak of four consecutive quality starts came to an end Tuesday, and he was charged with his first loss since giving up eight runs to the Cubs on May 24. Mahle tentatively lines up to pitch against the Giants on the road Sunday.