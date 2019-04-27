Reds' Tyler Mahle: Hit hard by Cardinals
Mahle (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings against St. Louis.
Mahle, who has not recorded a win in his five starts this season, wasn't fooling the Cardinals, as he generated just three swinging strikes. The 24-year-old was primarily victimized by Marcell Ozuna, who reached him for a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Mahle has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP, and he'll look to rebound Thursday at Citi Field against the Mets.
