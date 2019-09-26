Mahle (2-12) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers.

Mahle was sunk by the long ball as he allowed three home runs, which accounted for six of his runs. The start was a microcosm of Mahle's campaign, as he's now allowing 1.8 HR/9 in 24 starts. On the other hand, he's also shown flashes of brilliance, most recently in his last start when he allowed just one earned run on one hit across six innings against the Cubs. As a result of the ups and downs, Mahle will end the season with 5.34 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 124.2 innings.