Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Brewers, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The whiffs salvaged his night from a fantasy perspective, but it was a disappointing outcome for the right-hander considering the Reds held a 4-1 lead through four innings. Mahle hasn't picked up a win since June 16, going 0-1 over his last five starts after a 5-0 record in his previous five, and on the year he sports a 3.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 126:38 K:BB through 100.2 innings.