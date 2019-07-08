Reds' Tyler Mahle: Hit with ninth loss
Mahle (2-9) took the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven Sunday against the Indians.
Mahle cruised through three scoreless innings to begin his day, but he found trouble in the fourth and fifth frames, allowing three runs before getting pulled. He was lifted from the contest after firing 84 of 53 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old will enter the All-Star break with a 4.47 ERA and a 99:25 K:BB over 92.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...