Mahle (2-9) took the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven Sunday against the Indians.

Mahle cruised through three scoreless innings to begin his day, but he found trouble in the fourth and fifth frames, allowing three runs before getting pulled. He was lifted from the contest after firing 84 of 53 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old will enter the All-Star break with a 4.47 ERA and a 99:25 K:BB over 92.2 innings.