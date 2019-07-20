Reds' Tyler Mahle: Hits wall in no-decision
Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 12-11 loss to the Cardinals, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander appeared to be in complete control when he took a 7-0 lead into the sixth inning, but Mahle suddenly ran into trouble and the Reds bullpen simply poured more gas on the fire after he left, with the end result being a 10-run inning for St. Louis. Mahle will take a 4.93 ERA and 106:26 K:BB through 102.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Milwaukee.
