Mahle allowed one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Tuesday. He struck out six.

Mahle was matched up against Shane Bieber and certainly played up to the level of competition, lowering his ERA to 1.80 through two starts this season. He had to watch as the bullpen gave up the lead, but Mahle is pitching well (10:3 K:BB, zero home runs), well enough to where he may force the team to reconsider Wade Miley's role upon Miley's eventual return from a groin injury. As things tentatively line up, Mahle appears slated for a favorable two-step next week (vs. KC, vs. PIT).