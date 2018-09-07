Reds' Tyler Mahle: Joins starting rotation
Mahle will take Homer Bailey's spot in the Reds' starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mahle currently lines up to pitch Monday against the Dodgers, but the Reds could opt to start him over the weekend as he hasn't seen game action since Aug. 30 with Triple-A Louisville. The 23-year-old was having a solid rookie campaign through his first 18 starts -- 3.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP -- but allowed 22 runs (20 earned) over his last four starts (10.2 innings) before being sent down in early August.
