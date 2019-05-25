Mahle allowed six runs on nine hits (including three homers) in five innings of work Saturday against the Cubs, walking one while striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.

The start was perhaps Mahle's worst of the season, as he'd yet to allow more than five runs in any previous outing. Most of the damage was done in the fourth inning, when Addison Russell hit a run-scoring double and Anthony Rizzo launched a three-run homer. The game was a shootout throughout, so Mahle avoided the loss despite the Reds eventually losing, but his ERA rose by over half a run to 4.15. He'll get the chance to bring that number back down Friday against Washington.