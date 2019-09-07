Mahle (2-11) struggled to a loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings. He struck out just three batters while walking two and allowing six hits.

Mahle pitched fine through four innings, allowing just one run on a Nick Ahmed solo shot. Everything fell apart with one out in the fifth, though, as he was pulled after allowing two singles, a homer and a double. In four starts in the second half on either side of a hamstring injury, Mahle has now given up 21 runs (16 earned) in 20.1 innings.