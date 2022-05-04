Mahle (1-4) took the loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. He was charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Willy Adames' three-run homer in the third inning accounted for most of the damage against Mahle, though the right-hander was inefficient throughout, needing 92 pitches to record his 10 outs. The Reds are now a disastrous 3-20 on the season and Mahle is pitching uninspired ball. He's taken the loss in four consecutive outings, and if he can't get on track soon, Mahle could end up on the waiver wire in a lot of fantasy leagues.